 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Volkov vs Aspinall’ on March 19

UFC will make its long-awaited return to the United Kingdom for a special “Fight Night” MMA card on Sat., March 19, 2022, from inside O2 Arena in London, England, topped by a heavyweight banger between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall”
Date: Sat., March 19, 2022
Location: O2 Arena in London, England
Broadcast: ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC London Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Arnold Allen
125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann
125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev
145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy
135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva
155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...