Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Volkov vs Aspinall’ on March 19

Event: UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall”
Date: Sat., March 19, 2022
Location: O2 Arena in London, England
Broadcast: ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
UFC London Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
145 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Arnold Allen
125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann
125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev
145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy
135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva
155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
