Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Volkov vs Aspinall’ on March 19

Event: UFC London: “Volkov vs. Aspinall”

Date: Sat., March 19, 2022

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

Broadcast: ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC London Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Arnold Allen

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

