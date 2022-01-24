Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently announced a deal with fuboTV to air its upcoming “Challenger Series” events, which are set to kick off on Fri., Feb. 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Now, the promotion has revealed the lineups for its first two events, with the second fight card taking place a week later on Feb. 25.

“On February 18 the light heavyweight card will be headlined by LFA double-champion Josh Silveira will face off with South Sudanese brawler Mohamed Juma in what is expected to be an action-packed affair. Germany’s Alexander Poppeck will matchup with American Taylor Johnson in a battle of finishers,” read a press release.

Related PFL Inks LFA Double Champ Josh Silveira

Silveira inked a deal with PFL not too long ago after starting his career at 7-0, which includes capturing both the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) titles.

“One week later, February 25, Jordan’s Jarrah Al Silawi will bring his talents to North America for the first time when he meets American striker Michael Lilly. Dilano Taylor and Mark Martin, both American wrestlers will duel in a match of top 170-pound prospects.”

Here are the full fight cards for both events:

LHW Matchups are Set ✅



PFL Challenger Series Week 1✍ pic.twitter.com/59hFchXgrd — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2022

Light Heavyweight Matchups - Feb. 18

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams

Then the Welterweights Shine



PFL Challenger Series Week 2 #PFLonFuboTV pic.twitter.com/pDHg4FnlDp — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 24, 2022

Welterweight Matchups - Feb. 25

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre

Lucas Barbosa vs. Troy Green

The winner of the “Challenger Series” will automatically earn a spot in the promotion’s annual tournament for that particular division where the last man standing earns a whopping $1 million payday.

To get all of your daily PFL updates click here