Chris Barnett welcomes Martin Buday to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night event on April 16

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fan favorite is set to return to action as Heavyweight contender Chris Barnett has been booked to face off against Martin Buday at an upcoming “Fight Night” event on April 16, 2022.

After suffering a submission loss at the hands of Ben Rothwell in his UFC debut in May 2021, “Huggy Bear” bounced back nicely with a huge win over Gian Villante at UFC 268 in Nov. 2021, knocking him out via a spinning wheel kick, which was preceded by one heck of a post-win celebration.

As for Buday, he will be making his UFC debut after a stellar performance on Dana White’s “Contender Series” in Oct. 2021, knocking out Lorenzo Hood in the very first round via knockout, giving him his eighth straight win.

While no main event has been confirmed for the ESPN+-streamed event, the promotion recently booked a Welterweight scrap between Diego Lima and Miguel Baeza

No venue or location has been confirmed as of this writing, so keep it tuned to MMA Mania as more fights and details regarding the event are announced.