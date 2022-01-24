UFC 276 headlines ‘International Fight Week’ on July 2 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will once again stage “International Fight Week” in Las Vegas, Nevada, the annual tradition that will play host to a bevy of events all around “Sin City” in the leadup to a massive pay-per-view (PPV) event.

According to a recent press release, this year’s event will begin on Monday, June 27 and will run all week long culminating with UFC 276, which is set to go down inside T-Mobile Arena on Sat., July 2.

“We’re excited to announce the return of UFC International Fight Week to Las Vegas this summer and we can’t wait to provide our fans with greater access, a wide variety of activations and more memorable experiences than ever before,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “IFW is our annual event celebrating all things UFC and combat sports, and we couldn’t do it without our partners from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.”

Aside from the PPV event and several meet and greets for fans to get photo ops with their favorite fighters, the annual UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place, as well as a grappling tournament. Furthermore, the Las Vegas Convention center will play host to a two-day fan experience event starting on Friday (July 1) and Saturday (July 2).

While no fights have yet to be announced, one can only assume the promotion will do its best to stack the summer extravaganza as has been customary. Of course, the first name that comes to mind is none other than Conor McGregor, who could be making his way back around that time.

Also, Jon Jones is another top candidate to potentially headline the event, though we still have to see how things play out with Francis Ngannou and UFC before we start making plans for a potential heavyweight title fight between the two.

As always, keep it tuned to MMA Mania as more details emerge for UFC 276.