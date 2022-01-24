Check out the official trailer for UFC 271 ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’ on Feb. 12 | Video

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) staged its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 with UFC 270 going down last Saturday night (Jan. 22) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., which saw Francis Ngannou defeat Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision to unify the Heavyweight titles (see it here). Now, the promotion is wasting no time in pumping up its next PPV event.

UFC 272 is set to pop off from inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sat., Feb. 12 which will feature a Middleweight title fight between division king, Israel Adesanya, and former 185-pound titleholder, Robert Whittaker.

The two initially met back at UFC 243 in Oct. 2019 which ultimately saw “The Last Stylebender” knockout “The Reaper” to win the strap. Whittaker has bounced back nicely since then to win three in a row, while Adesanya has defended his title three times since then, and came up short in his bid to win the Light Heavyweight title.

Now, the two men will run it back one more time to see who gets to lead the Middleweight division in 2022.

Also on the card, Derek Brunson will attempt to win his sixth straight when he battles hard-hitting Jared Cannonier in a Middleweight affair, while Derrick Lewis looks to bounce back from his loss to Gane when he takes on Tai Tuivasa in 265-pound action.

To see the most up-to-date UFC 271 “Adesanya vs Whittaker 2” fight card click here