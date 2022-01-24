Report: UFC 269 PPV buys cross 500k mark for ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’

UFC 269 was a big success.

While 500,000 pay-per-view (PPV) buys would have been considered middle-of-the-road just a few years back, anything over 500k in the ESPN+ era is now labeled a big win, simply because fight fans must also pay for an additional subscription service before unlocking the ability to purchase a UFC PPV.

Which now costs $74.99 each, thanks to this recent increase.

“ESPN Plus sold slightly more than 500,000 PPV units for UFC 269 last month, per [Sports Business Journal] sources,” reporter Adam Stern wrote on Twitter.

In addition to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over top 155-pound contender Dustin Poirier, women’s bantamweight bruiser Julianna Pena shocked the world by finishing pound-for-pound great Amanda Nunes.

Who is demanding an immediate rematch.

Related Nunes Parts Ways With ATT

Oliveira is still coming into his own as a PPV draw, but Poirier is an established star who recently headlined a pair shows opposite box-office behemoth Conor McGregor. “Do Bronx” is likely to face Justin Gaethje in his next title defense, while “The Diamond” is trying to finagle a fight against Nate Diaz.

Who remains a “Top 5 PPV draw,” according to this analyst.