Deal! Khabib, Eagle FC enter Jake Paul MMA sweepstakes, ‘Problem Child’ responds

Jake Paul is the hottest free agent in combat sports.

But it’s not yet known if “The Problem Child” will continue his celebrity boxing career — where he stands at 5-0 with four knockouts — or make good on this promise to cross over to MMA.

Where Eagle FC will be waiting.

“The doors of Eagle Fight Club always open for you and your team,” promoter and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter.

“Deal,” Paul responded. “Only if I fight you first.”

Fat chance.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA while still under contract to UFC. So even if “The Eagle” somehow agreed to fight Paul — who is several weight classes larger — he would also need to convince Dana White and Co. to sign off on the fight.

And a lost payday.

For now, we’ll have to settle for Eagle FC’s stateside debut, which takes place this Fri. night (Jan. 28) in Miami. Among the top billed fighters are Tyrone Spong, Serghei Kharitonov, Rashad Evans, and Ray Borg, just to name a few.

For the complete Eagle FC 44 fight card and FLX lineup click here.