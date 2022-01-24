Dan Hooker drops to featherweight, fights Arnold Allen at UFC London in March

Dan Hooker is returning to featherweight.

The 31 year-old “Hangman” (21-11) will collide with “Almighty” English sensation Arnold Allen (17-1) at the upcoming UFC London event at O2 Arena on March 19, the promotion announced on Monday, a “Fight Night” card expected to air on both on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Hooker put together a 7-1 run at 155 pounds and managed to crack the Top 5 of the division; however, three losses in his next four fights — against the best in his weight class — sent the City Kickboxing captain back to his old stomping grounds.

As for Allen, who turned 28 just last week, he can seemingly do no wrong at 145 pounds. “Almighty” made his UFC debut in June 2015 with a victory over Alan Omer and hasn’t looked back, winning his next seven fights over a span of four years.

UFC London will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Elsewhere on the card, Jake Hadley collides with Allan Nascimento at 125 pounds, while Paddy Pimblett makes his lightweight return against Rodrigo Vargas.

