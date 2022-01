Latest Eagle FC fight card, FLX lineup for ‘Spong vs Kharitonov’ on Jan. 28 in Miami

Event: Eagle FC 44: “Spong vs. Kharitonov”

Date: Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

Location: FLX Arena in Miami, Florida

Broadcast: FLX Cast at 6 p.m. ET

Eagle FC 44 Main Event On FLX:

265 lbs.: Tyron Spong vs. Serghei Kharitonov

Eagle FC 44 Main Card On FLX:

205 lbs.: Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans

135 lbs.: Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

175 lbs.: John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Eagle FC 44 Preliminary Card On FLX:

145 lbs.: Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador

165 lbs.: Shaun Asher vs. Yorgan De Castro

165 lbs.: Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson

135 lbs.: Shawn Bunch vs. Adi Alic

165 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

