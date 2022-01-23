UFC 270 results: Matches to make for ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ main card winners

UFC 270 went down last night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight title unification bout which saw Francis Ngannou defeat Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision to once again become the undisputed champion (see it here). In the co-headlining act, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno to win back the Flyweight title he lost to him last year (see it here).

Winner: Francis Ngannou

Who He Should Fight Next: Jon Jones

Yes, Francis Ngannou said he’s “done” with trying to fight Jones, but that is the fight to make. After his win over Gane, “The Predator” will now likely sit down with UFC officials to hash out a new, perhaps more lucrative deal. But based on this, things aren’t looking all that well at the moment. If “The Predator” doesn’t get what he’s looking for he could very well sit out for a whole year to let his contract expire, or hope that UFC just flat out releases him and let’s him go about his way if that truly is what he wants to do.

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

Who He Should Face Next: Brandon Moreno

Believe it or not, this is the only thing that makes sense after Figueiredo dethroned Moreno from the 125-pound throne. After the fight, however, “Daico” revealed that he would be more than happy to run it back one more time against the man who dethroned him in 2021. And it’s only right, especially since many felt Moreno could have very well gotten the decision last night. It’s an unprecedented series of events to have a couple of fighters face each other four times, but it seems that is the direction we’re headed. And to be honest, I’m not even mad.

Winner: Michel Pereira

Who He Should Face Next: Muslim Salikhov

Pereira defeated UFC newcomer Andre Fialho last in what was truly an entertaining affair. The victory was Pereira’s fourth in a row. A fight against Salikhov makes sense for the simply fact that the two men were supposed to face one another at UFC Vegas 46 last week before Salikhov was forced out. Salikhov is on a five-fight win streak, so the winner here could take a huge step in the right direction in the Top 15.

Winner: Said Nurmagomedov

Who He Should Face Next: Pedro Munhoz

Nurmagomedov picked up his fourth win inside the Octagon by disposing of Cody Stamann in lightning-quick fashion (see it here). Nurmagomedov is still on the outside of the Top 15 looking in, but it’s expected because the Bantamweight division is absolutely loaded. That said, I like Nurmagomedov taking out someone like Munhoz, next. Munhoz is coming off a tough loss against former longtime division champion, Dominick Cruz, at UFC 269. A win over Munhoz would go a long way for Nurmagomedov’s goals on making it into the Top 15.

Winner: Michael Morales

Who He Should Face Next: Court McGee

Morales improved his undefeated record to 13-0 by picking up a big win in his UFC debut, knocking out Trevin Giles in the very first round. While some may think a fight against McGee is too much, too son for a fighter with only fight inside the Octagon, in this case I think it makes sense. McGee is currently riding a two-fight win streak but is nowhere near the Top 15. For Morales, taking out a longtime veteran like McGee would be huge for his stock moving forward. For McGee, handing Morales his first-ever loss gives him three straight and inches closer to bigger fights.

