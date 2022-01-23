Francis Ngannou retained his UFC heavyweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when “Predator” outlasted Ciryl Gane in the main event with wrestling and grappling. Also, Deiveson Figueiredo won back his UFC flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Moreno in the co-main event (highlights HERE)

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 270 delivered in waves from start to finish. It may not have been the most stacked PPV card to spark 2022, but the action was memorable to say the least. Check it out below:

Women’s strawweight prospect Vanessa Demopoulos pulled off an incredible comeback submission to stop Silvana Gomez Juarez (highlights HERE)

Matt Frevola scored four devastating knockdowns before stopping lightweight newcomer Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO

Australian prospect Jack Della Maddalena banked an impressive TKO finish in his Octagon debut in a matchup with Pete Rodriguez (watch HERE)

Welterweight newcomer Michael Morales scored a brutal TKO finish over former middleweight Trevin Giles

Said Nurmagomedov put the UFC’s bantamweight division on high alert with his 47-second submission win over Cody Stamann

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 270 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Performance of the Night: Said Nurmagomedov

Performance of the Night: Vanessa Demopoulos

For complete UFC 270 results and coverage click here.