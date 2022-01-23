Deiveson Figueiredo recaptured his UFC flyweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when he outlasted champion Brandon Moreno in their long-awaited trilogy fight to win an entertaining unanimous decision.

Both flyweights came out firing and did most of their damage with hard low kicks. Moreno did land some punches on the feet and seemed to be the more confident striker in the early going. The champ kept busy with his hands in the second round, but Figueiredo fired back and caught Moreno with a few flush shots. Moreno ate them and countered back to regain momentum.

The third round saw both fighters land heavy power shots. A left hand from Moreno wobbled Figueiredo, but Figueiredo fired back with more leg kicks and a big right hand that dropped the champion with seconds left in the round. Figueiredo started to gain momentum in the fourth with more attacks to Moreno’s lower leg and a few good combinations. Moreno hung in the pocket, but struggled to land at the volume he did earlier in the fight.

The fifth and final round saw Moreno burst out of the gate with a beautiful takedown. Figueiredo was able to get back to his feet in quick fashion, but he was operating with a little less steam. Moreno was able to score some good shots, but Figueiredo scored another knockdown to stall the shift in momentum. Both fighters exploded for a powerful exchange in the closing seconds of the fight, but it was Figueiredo who had done more over the course of 25 minutes.

