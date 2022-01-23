Francis Ngannou may not have finished Ciryl Gane last night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., but the UFC heavyweight champion showed new levels to his game en route to a unanimous decision win.

Both heavyweights picked their shots in the early going. Ngannou was patient with his power punches and even utilized some crisp knees in the clinch. Gane was able to move around the cage with ease and evade most of Ngannou’s advancements. Gane really started to tag Ngannou to the body in the second as the champion fought flat-footed and reserved. “Bon Gamin” was flowing with his strikes and never put himself in range of one of Ngannou’s power shots. He even found a home for a spinning wheel kick.

The third round saw Ngannou display new levels to his game. He was able to slam Gane for a takedown and then control the fight on the ground. The champion also landed a nice throw once the action returned to the feet. Ngannou went back to the well late into the round to end the frame on top again.

Gane continued to try to chip away in the fourth before Ngannou took him down two more times. Ngannou didn’t do a ton of damage, but he was beginning to rack up the top time and control the flow of action. Gane came out firing in the fifth round and struck with a little more urgency. “Bon Gamin” then landed his own takedown and had Ngannou on his back. Gane tried to go for multiple leg locks, but it allowed Ngannou to transition and get back to full mount to ride out the round and seal his victory.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Control total sobre la lona para @Francis_Ngannou en este cuarto round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/tiqpIPSddX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

En posición dominante @Francis_Ngannou tras el cierre de esta contienda #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/V8D7vP6B0j — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

