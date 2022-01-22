Glover Teixeira will defend his UFC light heavyweight title for the first time against top contender Jiri Prochazka at UFC 274 on May 7, per a recent report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

It is unknown at this time where UFC 274 will take place, but MMA Junkie reports the event could mark UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. We’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens or if COVID-19 restrictions will force the promotion to pivot to a U.S. location.

Teixiera, 42, pulled off an improbable run through the 205-pound division en route to defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 this past October to claim the title (highlights HERE). It is unknown how much Teixeira has left in the tank at his current age, but the Brazilian has looked relatively unbeatable of late. Teixeira will find himself competing against one of the most dangerous fighters in the world in his first title defense.

Prochazka, 29, has looked incredible through two Octagon appearances after coming over from RIZIN back in 2020. With back-to-back finishes over former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir, Prochazka looks like a real title threat and potential long-standing champion. The man known as “Denisa” is 12-0 since the start of 2016 with 11 knockout finishes so he ‘s clearly earned this shot at UFC gold.

