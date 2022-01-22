UFC 270 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’

The first UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of the new year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) as UFC 270 goes down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event of the evening will feature a grudge match between current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In co-main event action, Brandon Morena meets Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time with his UFC flyweight strap on the line.

Before the headlining acts play out live on PPV a collection of UFC 270 matchups are scheduled to set the Octagon ablaze. From the return of welterweight striker Michel Pereira to Said Nurmagomedov’s clash with bantamweight contender Cody Stamann, the action should deliver from the opening bell.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in.

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via Unanimous Decision

Poniendo a trabajar el jab y el pateo @JasJasudavicius para empezar la cartelera #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/fY5CR7rYVe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

First takedown of the night and the pressure is building



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/DFeSjEQqX5 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Some NASTY elbows from @JasJasudavicius in the last seconds of RD 1⚡️



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/PcleRoOZv8 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Ambas buscando el control sobre la lona en este segundo round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/gMX7ncosgp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

Starting to trade early in the 3rd



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/WSXLwFmmjy — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission (armbar)

ANOTHER HUGE RIGHT GETS THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN OF THE NIGHT



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/HR2CcCce5Z — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO (punches)

The first 3️⃣0️⃣ has us on the edge of our seats! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/AdaPcf4QEp — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

