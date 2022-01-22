 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 270 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’

The first UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of the new year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) as UFC 270 goes down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event of the evening will feature a grudge match between current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In co-main event action, Brandon Morena meets Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time with his UFC flyweight strap on the line.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Before the headlining acts play out live on PPV a collection of UFC 270 matchups are scheduled to set the Octagon ablaze. From the return of welterweight striker Michel Pereira to Said Nurmagomedov’s clash with bantamweight contender Cody Stamann, the action should deliver from the opening bell.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via Unanimous Decision

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission (armbar)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO (punches)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. You can bet on the card at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For a look at the revised UFC 270 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

