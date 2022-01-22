UFC 270 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’

The first UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of the new year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) as UFC 270 goes down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event of the evening will feature a grudge match between current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In co-main event action, Brandon Morena meets Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time with his UFC flyweight strap on the line.
Before the headlining acts play out live on PPV a collection of UFC 270 matchups are scheduled to set the Octagon ablaze. From the return of welterweight striker Michel Pereira to Said Nurmagomedov’s clash with bantamweight contender Cody Stamann, the action should deliver from the opening bell.
We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via Unanimous Decision
Poniendo a trabajar el jab y el pateo @JasJasudavicius para empezar la cartelera #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/fY5CR7rYVe— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
First takedown of the night and the pressure is building— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/DFeSjEQqX5
Some NASTY elbows from @JasJasudavicius in the last seconds of RD 1⚡️— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/PcleRoOZv8
Ambas buscando el control sobre la lona en este segundo round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/gMX7ncosgp— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Starting to trade early in the 3rd— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/WSXLwFmmjy
Empieza a soltar bombazos @KayHansenMMA en este round definitivo #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/ZhONK53kGQ— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission (armbar)
ANOTHER HUGE RIGHT GETS THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN OF THE NIGHT— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/HR2CcCce5Z
WHAT A COMEBACK! @Monster_Demo gets the first round submission!— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/A8uKo6Qtld
Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO (punches)
The first 3️⃣0️⃣ has us on the edge of our seats! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/AdaPcf4QEp— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
How is he surviving?! @MattFre16 is just UNLEASHING on him #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/QFKaATxbFn— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
STEAMROLLAAAAA— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | @MattFre16 ] pic.twitter.com/IjEGroX8Di
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
