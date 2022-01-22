As soon as UFC 270 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, a co-main event pitting UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno against rival Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time, and a bantamweight meeting between veteran Cody Stamann and rising contender Said Nurmagomedov, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

