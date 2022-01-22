 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Jack Della Maddalena smoke Pete Rodriguez in slick debut - UFC 270

By Dan Hiergesell
Jack Della Maddalena made a huge Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when the Australian prospect stopped welterweight Pete Rodriguez with a nasty first-round TKO (punches).

Della Maddalena had a noticeable size advantage and used it to land a crisp lead jab. Rodriguez hung in there to land some counter shots to the body, but Della Maddalena was simply too precise. He picked Rodriguez apart and had his face bloodied with just two minutes off the clock. Eventually, a counter left landed for Della Maddalena and Rodriguez went down. Della Maddalena rushed in for the two piece and soda and that was all she wrote.

