Vanessa Demopoulos scored her first Octagon win and one incredible comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when the women’s strawweight prospect stopped Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission (armbar).

Gomez Juarez possessed the larger frame and reach and she used it early to land some solid leg kicks and long strikes from distance. Out of nowhere she launched a brutal right hand that smashed into Demopoulos’ face and knocked her down to the canvas in a heap. Gomez Juarez rushed in and landed some serious ground-and-pound to nearly end the fight, but she left her arm in danger and Demopoulos took full advantage to find the comeback submission finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

ANOTHER HUGE RIGHT GETS THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN OF THE NIGHT



[ #UFC270 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/HR2CcCce5Z — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

For complete UFC 270 results and coverage click here.