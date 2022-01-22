 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Vanessa Demopoulos shake off brutal knockdown, finish Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 270

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Vanessa Demopoulos scored her first Octagon win and one incredible comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when the women’s strawweight prospect stopped Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round submission (armbar).

LIVE! Watch UFC 270 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Gomez Juarez possessed the larger frame and reach and she used it early to land some solid leg kicks and long strikes from distance. Out of nowhere she launched a brutal right hand that smashed into Demopoulos’ face and knocked her down to the canvas in a heap. Gomez Juarez rushed in and landed some serious ground-and-pound to nearly end the fight, but she left her arm in danger and Demopoulos took full advantage to find the comeback submission finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete UFC 270 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 270 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Ngannou vs. Gane

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...