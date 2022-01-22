 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Matt Frevola destroy Genaro Valdez in wild first round - UFC 270

By Dan Hiergesell
Matt Frevola scored the biggest win of his UFC career earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., when the lightweight fighter stopped Octagon newcomer Genaro Valdez with a wild first-round TKO (punches).

Both men came out firing like the fight was only booked for five minutes. They each landed, but Frevola had the clear power advantage. During two minutes of absolute chaos Frevola scored five massive knockdowns. Valdez proved to be tough as nails and kept returning to his feet to swing on “Steamrolla,” but Frevola kept his composure and eventually finished the fight with a TKO from back control.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

