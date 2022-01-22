It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., as knockout sensation Francis Ngannou puts his UFC heavyweight title on the line in a bad-blood matchup with interim champion Ciryl Gane.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will run things back once again when he meets Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time in the co-main event. UFC 270 will also feature notable fighters such as welterweight finisher Michel Pereira, rising bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov, undefeated welterweight prospect Michael Morales, and the Octagon debut of Australian youngster Jack Della Maddalena.

Take a look below at UFC 270’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Online

UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month. The UFC 270 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 270 there is a list of bars near you airing “Ngannou vs. Gane” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For a look at the revised UFC 270 fight card and PPV lineup click here.