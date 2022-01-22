It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., as knockout sensation Francis Ngannou puts his UFC heavyweight title on the line in a bad-blood matchup with interim champion Ciryl Gane.
In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will run things back once again when he meets Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time in the co-main event. UFC 270 will also feature notable fighters such as welterweight finisher Michel Pereira, rising bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov, undefeated welterweight prospect Michael Morales, and the Octagon debut of Australian youngster Jack Della Maddalena.
Take a look below at UFC 270’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)
8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Online
- UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month. The UFC 270 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN2. Check your local providers or click for instant access to ESPN HERE.
- UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 270 there is a list of bars near you airing “Ngannou vs. Gane” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. You can bet on the card at DraftKings Sportsbook.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For a look at the revised UFC 270 fight card and PPV lineup click here.
Loading comments...