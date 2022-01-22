We are just hours away from UFC 270 later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and the final episode of “Embedded” has been released.

Tonight’s first PPV action of 2022 is expected to deliver from start to finish, but the main attraction of the night will be a grudge match between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Both fighters used to train under the same gym in France and have a history entering this fight. Ngannou is a world-renowned knockout artist while Gane uses footwork, precision, and volume to break down his opponents. It’s a match made in heaven and one of the more important heavyweight fights in recent memory.

Adding to the mix will be a flyweight trilogy fight pitting current UFC champion Brandon Moreno against former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. The two flyweights will collide in the co-main event after fighting twice over the past 13 months. Moreno had the last laugh with a submission victory over Figueiredo at UFC 263, but Figueiredo has a chance to win back his belt later tonight at UFC 270 and prove he’s the better fighter.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV card the promotion has rolled out the latest and greatest episode of UFC 270 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above media player. Check out below for a full description of the final installment:

“Champion Brandon Moreno makes weight, guided by the UFC PI nutrition team. All the stars of the title fights hit their numbers, then face off for fans on Friday afternoon.”

