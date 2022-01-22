The UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) card is becoming increasingly difficult to predict, but UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is here to shed some light on tonight’s matchups going down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Chandler, who has become one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster since his debut in 2021, has been around the sport of MMA for quite some time. He’s an extremely knowledgeable fighter and one that usually looks at fights from an unbiased approach. That’s why his predictions for tonight’s action come as a little bit of a surprise.

Leading UFC 270’s PPV card will be a matchup between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. While Ngannou has proven to be one of the most ferocious knockout artists in the history of the sport, Gane is a tactician inside of the Octagon and has showcased striking skills only welterweights dream of. It isn’t the best of matchups for “Predator,” but Chandler is still leaning heavily on the champion to land his patented knockout blows.

I’ve got @francis_ngannou by KO round one. The man will rise to the occasion of the pressure and expectations thrust upon him. His path is set. Put your money there. #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2022

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will defend his UFC flyweight title for the first time in a trilogy bout with former division king Deiveson Figueiredo. The two fighters have met twice over the past year and have created quite the rivalry inside of the cage. Moreno won the last fight with a slick third-round submission and Chandler believes the young champion will repeat his performance tonight at UFC 270, but one round sooner.

Assassin baby by 2nd round sub... #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2022

Fortunately, Ngannou is a betting underdog as of now so if you agree with Chandler now is the time to put some money down on the champ. Moreno, on the other hand, is a better favorite. It’s going to be hard for “Assassin Baby” to repeat his dominant performance over Figueiredo last time around, but anything is possible at this point.

What do you think, fight fans? Should we be putting our money on Ngannou and Moreno for tonight’s PPV action?

