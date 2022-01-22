Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video preview | UFC 270

Bitter bantamweight rivals Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete their 135-pound trilogy in the UFC 270 co-main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV), which now costs slightly more to order (details here).

Moreno (19-5-2) and Figueiredo (20-2-1) first went to war at UFC 256 back in late 2020. “The Assassin Baby” was a sizable underdog but hung on for a majority draw, thanks to some in-fight hijinks that led to their inevitable rematch. Part two told a much different tale, as Moreno submitted Figueiredo in the middle of the third frame, setting up the trilogy.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

