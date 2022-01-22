 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video preview | UFC 270

By Jesse Holland
Bitter bantamweight rivals Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete their 135-pound trilogy in the UFC 270 co-main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV), which now costs slightly more to order (details here).

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Moreno (19-5-2) and Figueiredo (20-2-1) first went to war at UFC 256 back in late 2020. “The Assassin Baby” was a sizable underdog but hung on for a majority draw, thanks to some in-fight hijinks that led to their inevitable rematch. Part two told a much different tale, as Moreno submitted Figueiredo in the middle of the third frame, setting up the trilogy.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ early “Prelims” bouts scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

