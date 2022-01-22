 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview | UFC 270

By Jesse Holland
/ new

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will (finally) battle current interim 265-pound titleholder Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV), which now costs slightly more to order (details here).

LIVE! Watch UFC 270 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Ngannou (16-3), who captured the crown from Stipe Miocic back in March, was expected to make his first title defense against heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, but the promotion was unwilling to wait for “The Predator” and instead booked Lewis vs. Gane.

Gane (10-0) out-classed Lewis en route to a third-round technical knockout finish. “Bon Gamin” has risen through the heavyweight ranks unopposed, having disposed of top contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov along the way.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ early “Prelims” bouts scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For the rest of the UFC 270 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...