Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview | UFC 270

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will (finally) battle current interim 265-pound titleholder Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV), which now costs slightly more to order (details here).

Ngannou (16-3), who captured the crown from Stipe Miocic back in March, was expected to make his first title defense against heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, but the promotion was unwilling to wait for “The Predator” and instead booked Lewis vs. Gane.

Gane (10-0) out-classed Lewis en route to a third-round technical knockout finish. “Bon Gamin” has risen through the heavyweight ranks unopposed, having disposed of top contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov along the way.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

