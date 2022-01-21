We are just 24 hours away from the first official UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year as UFC 270 unfolds tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane serving as the main event.

This is arguably the biggest heavyweight fight in years. Ngannou, who holds the undisputed UFC heavyweight title, is widely considered the best knockout artist in the sport today. “Predator” has ran through just about every top heavyweight on the UFC roster since his inception back in 2015 and is one win away from solidifying himself as the baddest man on the planet.

Gane, on the other hand, is an undefeated technical kickboxer who currently holds the interim UFC heavyweight title. “Bon Gamin” has looked unbeatable since his Octagon debut in 2019 and would see his UFC stock explode if he were to knock off Ngannou this Saturday.

Ahead of their title fight clash Ngannou and Gane stepped on stage for one final staredown. Check it out below:

Also on the card is a co-main event trilogy bout pitting current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno against rival and former division titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. The two flyweights have met twice in the past 13 months resulting in a draw and a submission win for Moreno in the rematch. Their third fight at UFC 270 will decide the future of the growing flyweight division and solidify one of them as king.

Check out their staredown below:

