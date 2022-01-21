We’ve seen Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attend Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events and even wrap the “BMF” belt around Jorge Masvidal’s waist a few years ago, but now the megastar is partnering up with UFC to become the promotion’s official footwear provider.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Johnson has inked a multiyear deal with UFC to bring his Project Rock footwear, an athletic-wear label with Under Armour Inc., to the Octagon. No financials details have been released at this time, but the deal will officially begin this weekend at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California.

The agreement is specific to UFC fight-week events. It would put Project Rock footwear on UFC athletes and cornermen during special events, workouts, weigh-ins, and in the locker room. In addition, UFC fighters will wear the shoes to the Octagon for their walkouts before removing them cageside.

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” Johnson said in an email (via Bloomberg). “ I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of the UFC.”

This isn’t the only change UFC athletes have experienced over the past year. Back in April of 2021, UFC finally parted ways with Reebok as its official outfitting and apparel partner in favor of well-known MMA brand, Venum (details HERE). The feedback was mixed, but the fight kits do seem to pack a little more punch nowadays so this new deal with Project Rock should create some excitement.

“Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan,” said Johnson. “It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in the UFC. They are the hardest workers in the room.”

That said, we’re not sure what this does for the fighters themselves if anything at all. UFC wouldn’t make a deal with Johnson’s Project Rock if it didn’t benefit the promotion financially, but how does this impact male and female fighters alike?

We’ll have to wait and see.