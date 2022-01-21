With the UFC 270 early (and official) weigh ins already in the bag (get full video and text results here), the promotion will trot all 22 fighters back on stage for the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh ins, complete with staredowns, ahead of the “Ngannou vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., also featuring the “Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3” championship co-main event.

The ceremonial weigh ins begin LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 270 will be headlined by the heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Before that titanic tilt gets underway, Brandon Moreno will complete his trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo with the 125-pound strap on the line. Elsewhere on the card, Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho hook ‘em up for welterweight bragging rights.

