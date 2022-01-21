Neil Magny vs Max Griffin on tap for UFC Columbus in March

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a welterweight matchup between longtime veterans Neil Magny and Max Griffin for the upcoming UFC Columbus mixed martial arts (MMA) event on March 26 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

MagicM MMA first reported the booking on Friday.

Magny (25-8), who’s been clamoring for a crack at Khamzat Chimaev, is looking to build on his unanimous decision victory over Geoff Neal last May. “The Haitian Sensation” is 4-1 over his last five and currently sits at No. 8 in the official rankings.

Griffin (18-8), two years older than Magny at 36, is the winner of three straight. “Pain” was last seen capturing a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Condit at UFC 264 back in July and could vault himself into the Top 15 with a victory in “The Buckeye State.”

UFC Columbus will be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between former champion Jan Blachowicz and rising contender Aleksandar Rakic. Elsewhere on the card, Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena collide in welterweight action.

