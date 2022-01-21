UFC 270 early weigh-in video, live results for ‘Ngannou vs Gane’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its early (and official) weigh ins from the promotion’s host hotel on Friday morning to put the finishing touches on the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The first fighter is expected to tip the scale at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 270 will be headlined by the heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Before that titanic tilt gets underway, Brandon Moreno will complete his trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo with the 135-pound strap on the line. Elsewhere on the card, Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho hook ‘em up for welterweight bragging rights.

Complete UFC 270 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 270 Main Card:

265 lbs.: UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (257) vs. UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (247)

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124)

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira (170) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5)

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles (170) vs. Michael Morales (170)

UFC 270 ‘Prelims’ Card:

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5)

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)

125 lbs.: Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 270: "Ngannou vs. Gane"