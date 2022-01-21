Scratched! UFC 270 just lost TWO major fights, including PPV opener

We’re not off to a great start.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to reshuffle its pay-per-view (PPV) lineup on Friday morning after losing not one, but TWO fights for UFC 270, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman was expected to open the PPV main card on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET but a report from MMA Fighting indicates that Vieira was struck down by illness. As of this writing, there are no plans to reschedule their middleweight bout for a later card.

Turman will be paid his “show” purse.

The UFC 270 “Prelims” card airing on both ESPN and ESPN+ will say goodbye to the highly-anticipated featherweight showdown between Ilia Topuria and Charles Jourdain, according to Eurosport, after Topuria was ruled medically unfit to compete just hours before the official weigh ins.

The promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

UFC 270 will be headlined by the heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, not long before Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo run it back for the 135-pound strap in the UFC 270 co-main event.

