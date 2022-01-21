Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As it just so happens, fighter management sometimes does know a bit about its clients’ future. Just a couple days ago, UFC President Dana White announced that Paddy Pimblett would return to action vs. Jared Gordon, but the managers of both men shot down that statement. While it is true that Pimblett will fight on March 19 in London, England, MMA Latino America Fight Club has revealed Kazula Vargas as his opponent.

The average fight fan could be forgiven for not remembering the name. The 36-year-old Lightweight holds a professional record of 12-4, but he’s picked up just a single win on the UFC roster. That victory did come in his last bout, a unanimous decision nod over Zhu Rong in April 2021. Perhaps the most notable moment of his UFC career thus far came in the form of an illegal knee that slept Brok Weaver, which ultimately resulted in a disqualification loss.

Pimblett, meanwhile, has a good bit of hype behind him as one of England’s top Lightweight prospects. The former Cage Warriors champ is 1-0 inside the Octagon, so perhaps Vargas is a very measured step in competition for him, rather than the more significant leap that Gordon would have represented. Either way, there are no “gimme” fights in the UFC, and Vargas definitely has the punching power and wrestling to test “The Baddy.”

Who ya’ got?!!

Insomnia

Is this bias from the UFC, or is “Predator” simply a catchier nickname than “Bon Gamin?”

They ain't even trying to hide the bias pic.twitter.com/bGDmjrSKLn — Dominick Cruz's burner (@Orangrant1) January 20, 2022

Speaking of Heavyweight drama, Ciryl Gane denies ever being knocked down/out by Francis Ngannou.

@ciryl_gane just said on instagram that @francis_ngannou never knocked him down or out in sparring pic.twitter.com/5DUiW5DoDk — Zaïd Mayou (@ZaidMayou) January 20, 2022

Michael Chandler is always working to remain athletic as hell.

Petr Yan ripping pads at Tiger Muay Thai, where he’ll now also have the option of training with Marlon Moraes!

Welcome to Tiger Muay Thai to @MMARLONMORAES!

Currently ranked no.9 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, Marlon is renowned for his powerful striking, and has joined us to prepare for his upcoming fight vs Yadong Song on March 12th ✊#ufc #tigermuaythai #phuket #thailand pic.twitter.com/XWqc4GNC6g — Tiger Muay Thai (@tigermuaythai) January 20, 2022

Undefeated Irish prospect Ian Garry will look to pick up a second UFC win in April.

This is an extremely Matt Brown way to strengthen one’s core — by which I mean to say, it’s quite badass!

John Wayne Parr gave the whole medieval weapon fighting thing a try, and he added to his stitch total as a result!

Tai Tuivasa isn’t impressed with Carlos Felipe’s recent USADA suspension.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A pretty great throwback from the kickboxing ring:

Ray Sefo vs Jerome Le Banner pic.twitter.com/jryTw7xNws — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) January 19, 2022

Don’t mess with an old dude who knows how to square up properly.

This transition from guillotine to anaconda choke (note the leg trapping the arm) is SWEET!

Random Land

I’ve written some dumb headlines in pursuit of clicks, but this is the TOPS!

lol what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/lJ3TlslF4O — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) January 20, 2022

Midnight Music: I had a Deltron 3030 request, and yeah, I can do that!

