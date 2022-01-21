UFC 270 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270 live stream results and play-by-play updates will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, staged inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., also featuring a flyweight title fight pitting Brandon Moreno against Deiveson Figueiredo for the third (and perhaps final) time. Despite a couple of last-minute cancellations, UFC 270 still boasts 11 action-packed fights, including the welterweight war between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho, as well as a bantamweight battle that has Said Nurmagomedov taking on Cody Stamann.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card below, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. You can bet on the card at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Ngannou vs. Gane.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 270 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 270 QUICK RESULTS:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 270 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: