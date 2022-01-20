Tom Aspinall vs Alexander Volkov headlines UFC’s return to London on March 19

UFC’s return to London on March 19 has a heavyweight main event, per Dana White. England’s Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/lM74EzyNlP

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced that it will make its long-awaited return to the London, England on Sat., March 19, 2022, for a “Fight Night” event to go down from inside O2 Arena.

And now the ESPN+-streamed fight card has a headliner, as UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that a Heavyweight slugfest between England’s own Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov will be leading the way.

Aspinall is currently riding a seven-fight win streak which includes winning his first four fights inside the Octagon via stoppage, three in the very first round. The hard-hitting Brit is currently ranked No. 10 on the official UFC rankings and a win over an established veteran like Volkov will surely raise his stock. He was last seen knocking out Sergey Spivack in Sept. 2021.

Volkov is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura, which got him back on track after losing to current interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, in mid-2021. The No. 4 ranked big man on UFC’s roster has won three of his last four, which includes a couple of big wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

White recently stated that a Lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon would also likely take place on the card, but managers to both fighters refuted the claims. That said, it still could very well happen and it would make a nice co-headlining act to the big man matchup.

Keep it tuned to MMA Mania as more fights are announced for UFC London.