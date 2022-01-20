 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane staredown video from UFC 270 press conference

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face on Thursday at the conclusion of the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference (watch it here), held in advance of their Heavyweight title unification fight this weekend (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out their staredown in the video above.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Here are the rest of UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card face offs, including the co-headlining championship trilogy fight between division king, Brandon Moreno, and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

