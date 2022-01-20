UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 4: ‘It’s destiny that we’re all fighting together’

We are just a few more days away from UFC 270, which is primed and ready to hit the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen “The Predator” in action, 10 months to be exact, knocking out Stipe Miocic to win the strap, Gane, meanwhile, competed more recently, stopping Derrick Lewis via strikes at UFC 265 in Aug. 2021.

Now, the two men will collide in a battle of behemoths who are looking to solidify themselves as “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Before, then dive in to see the latest episode of “Embedded,” which also highlights the Flyweight trilogy fight between division king, Brandon Moreno, and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

From the official YouTube description:

Champ Brandon Moreno heads west with his team. Deiveson Figueiredo arrives by air. Champion Francis Ngannou visits a gym with history. Interim king Ciryl Gane talks to media.

To watch Episode 1, 2 and 3 of UFC 270 “Embedded” click here, here and here. To see who else is fighting at UFC 270 click here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.