Battered Giga Chikadze suspended indefinitely following Calvin Kattar loss at UFC Vegas 46

UFC featherweight veteran Calvin Kattar knows how to take a beating. We saw that in his lopsided decision loss to former 145-pound champion Max Holloway at UFC on ABC back in January of last year.

He can also dish one out.

That was a lesson Giga Chikadze learned in last weekend’s UFC Vegas 46 headliner. Not only did “Ninja” lose his spot in the featherweight title race following five rounds of brutal action, he also lost his ability to compete until further notice.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions from the APEX event and Kattar drew a hefty suspension of his own. “The Boston Finisher” will be sidelined until July, pending sufficient medical clearance.

That’s not all.

Here are the rest of the UFC Vegas 45 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Calvin Kattar: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for nasal bone fracture or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15

Giga Chikadze: Indefinite suspension, no contest or contact. Must have follow-up MRI and evaluation by neurosurgeon with a letter within two weeks.

Chase Sherman: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration above left eye

Brandon Royval: Suspended until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30 — laceration on bridge of nose

Rogerio Bontorin: Must must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor for left knee or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30

Katlyn Chookagian: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — sutures near right eye

Jennifer Maia: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — laceration on left lip

Dakota Bush: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6

Joanderson Brito: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration on left eyelid

Joseph Holmes: Suspended until March 2, no contact until Feb. 15 — laceration under left eye

Court McGee: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 - laceration near right eye

Ramiz Brahimaj: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 — laceration above left eye

Brian Kelleher: Suspended until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6 - laceration above right eye

Kevin Croom: Suspended until Feb. 6, no contact until Jan. 30 — laceration under left eye

Charles Rosa: Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 15, no contact until Feb. 6

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Vegas 46 results and play-by-play click here.