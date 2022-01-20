Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will look to unify the division titles when he battles current interim 265-pound titleholder Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., an ESPN+ fight card that also features the flyweight trilogy between 125-pound rivals Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

All four combatants will be front and center on Thurs. night (Jan. 20) for a special pre-fight press conference, alongside host (and UFC President) Dana White. Fight fans can expect many of the same talking points that have dominated the headlines over the last few weeks, including the Ngannou-Gane molehill that somehow became a mountain, as well as the weight-cutting issues that often plague Figueiredo.

The live press conference stream kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

