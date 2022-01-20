UFC 272: Jorge Masvidal expects post-murder apology from Chael Sonnen — ‘I told you, b*tch’

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen, who also serves as an MMA analyst for ESPN, believes welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal is at risk of being dominated by longtime rival Colby Covington when they go to war at UFC 272 in March.

Those comments (read them here) did not sit well with “Gamebred.”

“I personally like Chael — a little bothered by that comment, but it’s kind of like it just sets up the fucking mountain to be a lot higher,” Masvidal told The MMA Hour. “When I climb it, and Chael’s like, ‘I can’t believe you climbed that mountain,’ I’m going to be like, ‘I told you, bitch.’”

Covington was a decorated collegiate wrestler and has twice scored double-digit takedowns inside the Octagon. At the same time, Masvidal — who’s got 16 career knockouts — has 25 minutes to land the kill shot, assuming he can remain upright.

And a victory for Masvidal would go a long way in ending the “sleazeball style” of trash talk.

“I get it, man,” Masvidal continued. “Two white boys from Oregon, they both have that sleazeball style, like, cutting edge at the time. I thought Chael did it in a more classy way, but he still said things that didn’t need to be said, like bringing up Anderson Silva’s wife. So those type of guys gotta stick together. But I like him, though, because Chael is the type of guy that will go back and apologize. So when I fucking murder Colby, he has to be like, ‘Holy shit, this guy deserves a title fight,’ and blah, blah, blah.”

And a seat at the next barbecue.

Masvidal, 36, had two consecutive opportunities to dethrone reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch.

As for Covington (16-3), who turns 34 next month, he also came up short in two shots against Usman, losing by technical knockout at UFC 245 before falling by way of unanimous decision at UFC 268. In between those title fights was a lopsided decision victory over former champion-turned-celebrity boxer Tyron Woodley.

