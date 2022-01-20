 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dana White warns Jon Jones to stay away from UFC 270 — ‘Watch this one at home’

“It’d be great for Jon to be here, but I think Jon would probably be better off at home,” White told Brett Okamoto. “Jon should watch this one at home.”

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane recently told the combat sports media that he plans to defeat former sparring partner Francis Ngannou in the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, then make his first 265-pound title defense against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Who is not welcome at UFC 270 because nobody wants a repeat of this.

LIVE! Watch UFC 270 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

As for Ngannou, who looks to unify the division titles this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., he also made his intentions known about battling “Bones.” But UFC President Dana White is not sure that scenario is a reality because because Jones has yet to make up his mind.

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next,” White told ESPN (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon’s going to watch this fight, and he’ll decide. Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. After everything plays out on Saturday – there’s just so much going into this fight – it’s all part of the drama, though. It’s what makes this weekend so fun.”

Jones, 34, has not competed in nearly two years and his last two performances — decision victories over Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos — were nothing to brag about. What followed was a protracted public negotiation regarding his UFC contract and a war of words with White ... which got nowhere fast.

It’s hard to imagine Jones going back to 205 pounds after flaunting his new physique and outside of a potential Jiri Prochazka fight, there’s not a lot to be excited about in regards to a light heavyweight return. I guess we’re in the same boat as White and will have to wait for the outcome of UFC 270 to see what happens next.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...