Tony Ferguson warns Michael Chandler: ‘Don’t delay this whoopin!’

It’s been a few weeks since Tony Ferguson deployed the “El Cucuy” signal, seemingly declaring he had his next UFC fight lined up and ready to go. No further news has come since then, until now with Ferguson seeming to tip his hand at who the promotion is lining him up to fight next.

It all started, like so many things do these days, on Twitter, where Michael Chandler once again started tweeting about a hypothetical fight against Conor McGregor. Chandler has been putting a lot of groundwork into a potential red panty night against “The Notorious,” going the respectful route when speaking of McGregor rather than the trashtalk most fighters engage in.

That was enough to summon Ferguson into his mentions.

There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

“There’s my b—ch!!!” Ferguson wrote (translated from Tony-speak so you don’t have a seizure trying to read his writing). “UFC relayed your message saying you would be ready for me April / June. Looks like you’re trying to delay that ass-whoopin’ I owe ya for cutting in line, kid. It’s wrestling season, MF. Man up — Champ.”

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

That got Chandler’s attention, who replied:

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

“Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens.”

With Conor McGregor aiming for a July return, there’s a whole lot of fighters in the lightweight division angling to be his comeback fight. And if they have to wait until Summer 2022, so be it. That list most notably includes current UFC 155 pound champ Charles Oliveira, much to #1 contender Justin Gaethje’s consternation.

We doubt the UFC is willing to give their up and coming lightweight champion a 6 month layoff to fight McGregor, who’s currently 1-3 over the past three years. But Michael Chandler? Tony Ferguson was the one who declared Chandler has ‘Dana White privilege’ so he knows how UFC brass can be. And if I was Chandler and had a shot at the McGregor sweepstakes, waiting til July rather than taking a April / June fight with Ferguson is a no-brainer.

So it’s not surprising that Tony is opening up about fight negotiations and naming Michael Chandler as the guy the UFC are talking to him about. Will Ferguson vs. Chandler actually come together in spring 2022? It’d be a badass fight but it doesn’t sound like it’s close to being signed yet. As Chandler says, we shall see.