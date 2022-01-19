UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): ‘I have to look fresh in the Octagon’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wants to look “fresh” when he makes his Octagon return against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner this Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Fresh 3 M.C.’s would be proud.

“The Predator” has not competed since capturing a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic to win the 265-pound crown back in March 2021, and unifying the division titles is one of two goals this weekend in “The Golden State.”

The second? Get revenge on talky ex-coach Fernand Lopez.

Ngannou and Gane sparred together back when “The Predator” was still training at the MMA Factory in Paris. The Cameroonian slugger parted ways with Lopez after her first loss to Miocic at UFC 220, but Gane stayed behind and quickly rose through the 265-pound ranks.

Their score will be settled in just a few days.

To watch Episode 1 and 2 of UFC 270 “Embedded” click here and here. To see who else is fighting at UFC 270 click here.