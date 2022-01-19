Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion has been making big moves with the recent signing of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Kevin Lee. But the former 155-pound champion and his team aren’t done yet.

According to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, the promotion has inked another former UFC veteran as Impa Kasanganay has reached an agreement with the company and is set to make his debut on March 11, 2022.

Kasanganay parted ways with the promotion a few weeks ago after going 2-2 with the Endeavor-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. Prior to making his UFC debut in Aug. 2020, Kasangany had gone 9-0 in the years since he went pro. He was last seen losing to Carlston Harris via first-round knockout in Nov. 2021.

Eagles FC’s first event under Khabib’s direction will go down on Jan. 28, 2022 with a headlining act featuring Tyron Spong taking on Sergei Kharitonov. In the co-main event, former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Rashad Evans ends his retirement to take on Gabirle Cheko. In further action, Ray Borg will battle Cody Gibson in Bantamweight action.