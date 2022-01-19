Detroit self-defense guru Dale Brown challenged by UFC fighter to ‘see if this sh*t is real’

I’m sure by now you’ve seen the viral videos of self-defense guru Dale Brown, or perhaps the dozens of memes that poke fun at his Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.), offered at the organization’s “Threat Management Center” in Ferndale, Michigan.

Brown, a former Airborne Paratrooper and private investigator, teaches the “ECLECTIKAN Survival System” blending Kyokushin, Japanese Karate, Hapkido Korean Karate, Aikido Japanese Martial Art, Japanese Jujutsu, Japanese Judo, JKD, and Chinese Qinna/Chin Na, according to his official website.

Sounds impressive ... but does it actually work?

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley paid a visit to the D.U.S.T. training facility to find out firsthand. Buckley, something of viral sensation in his own right, is perhaps best known for his spinning knockout kick of Impa Kasaganay at UFC Fight Island 5 (see it here).

“We about to meet this guy and see if this shit is real, see if this shit is legit,” Buckley said after entering the D.U.S.T. facility. “I’m not about talk. I wanna see it with my own eyes. I wanna feel it, so here we are with the man himself.”

Watch the video below and judge for yourself.

Not everyone is a believer.

“He’s the guy that does all those bloody videos,” UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa told The MMA Hour. “I don’t even know his name. I just wanna fight the guy. He’s makes me angry. The guy that makes people go in circles when they’re attacking him. I just want to see if I can shoot him or if I can fight him properly. I don’t know if you can make me turn it circles. I don’t know. I just want to see real, let the people know the truth. I’ll take the cop all day.”

Fun fact: I also created an elite self-defense system that I call MOVE.

MOVE is not an acronym. If you live in an area when people are waving guns in your face then you need to MOVE somewhere safer. If you can’t, then I suggest you enroll in my follow-up course, called RUN.