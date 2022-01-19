UFC London official for O2 Arena on March 19

LONDON STAND UP!!! We are finally coming back to #UFCLondon on March 19! Register now to get early access to tickets ⤵️ ️ https://t.co/7GRVaxHxnK pic.twitter.com/EJH3mVQyan

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its long-awaited return to the United Kingdom for a special “Fight Night” mixed martial arts (MMA) card on Sat., March 19, 2022, from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White.

“Every time we put on an event in London, it’s an unbelievable experience,” White told ESPN. “The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts. It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19.”

UFC London tickets go on sale on Feb. 4.

This will mark the promotion’s first UK event since COVID-19 shut down international operations back in 2020, a decision that also cost fight fans the welterweight showdown between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley.

Here’s a list of rumored matchups for UFC London on March 19:

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Tom Aspinall

115 lbs.: Elise Reed vs. Cory McKenna

Expect more UFC London fight card announcements in the coming weeks.