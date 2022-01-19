 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Francis Ngannou partners with CashApp, will receive half of UFC 270 purse in Bitcoin

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Francis Ngannou’s finances have been a major topic in the lead up to his UFC 270 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane. “The Predator” may not be happy with his UFC contract, but he’s willing to invest/gamble a portion of it in the hopes of a positive return.

Teaming up with CashApp, Ngannou revealed that he will receive half of his purse in Bitcoin, which he calls “the future of money” in the video above. The cryptocurrency is valued at about $42k per coin at the time of writing, down from $52k a month ago but way up on a longer timeline.

Ngannou enters this match up riding a five-fight win streak, all via knockout, most recently stopping Stipe Miocic to claim the undisputed crown. Since that win, Gane picked up an interim crown off his own to cap off a seven-fight UFC win streak.

LIVE! Watch UFC 270 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 22, 2022, for the first time in more than two years with a Heavyweight title unification bout that will see former teammates collide, as division kingpin, Francis Ngannou, battles interim counterpart, Ciryl Gane. In UFC 270’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, newly-minted Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with former titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo. IT’S A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP YOU SIMPLY CAN’T MISS!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Insomnia

There are some conflicting opinions on whether or not Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon is going down on March 19, but Dave Portnoy and Gordon himself seem confident.

Gregor Gillespie gives us a preview of his would-be match up vs. Tony Ferguson.

A solid Featherweight match up has been rebooked for April.

With Kayla Harrison likely remaining in PFL, is it time yet to close the UFC women’s Featherweight division?

Yeah, based on the main event a few nights ago, Alexander Volkanovski would’ve been a nightmare match up for Giga Chikadze.

Slava Borschev reacts to his bonus-winning UFC debut:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Three right hands produce three knockdowns in a short period of time!

Finishing counter combinations with a head kick is one of the most high percentage ways to land the strike. Also, this looks to be some high-level amateur fighting!

Presented without comment:

Random Land

A neat treehouse!

Midnight Music: In last night’s thread, I was recommended the Eddie Hazel LP Games, Dames, and Guitar Things. Hazel is perhaps best known for his legendary guitar solo on Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain” — which has been featured previously — but his album is also pretty sweet for guitar fans!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...