Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rescheduled a Heavyweight showdown between Greg Hardy and Sergey Spivak to go down at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Originally set to go down this Sat. night (Jan. 22) in Anaheim, Calif., the bout was scrapped after Hardy suffered an injury to his finger. The former NFL defensive end was originally lined up to face Aleksei Oleinik at the event before “The Boa Constrictor” bowed out for undisclosed reasons, making way for Spivak to step in and take the fight. Both men now have a couple more weeks to prepare for the last-minute switch.

Spivak is coming off a loss to Tom Aspinall in Sept. 2021, while Hardy is trying to snap a two-fight losing streak, most recently losing to Tai Tuivasa via knockout in the very first round at UFC 264 (see it here).

UFC 272 will feature a long-awaited showdown between former UFC interim Welterweight champion Colby Covington and two-time title contender, Jorge Masvidal. Both men are coming off losses to division king, Kamaru Usman.

To learn more about UFC 272: “Covington vs Masvidal” click here.