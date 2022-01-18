Cody Stamann wants Sean O’Malley next after he dominates Nurmagomedov at UFC 270

Cody Stamann will look to snap his two-fight losing streak this Saturday night (Jan. 22, 2022) when he takes on Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif. Following his loss to Merab Dvalishvilli in May 2021, Stamman was eager to get back into the cage, though health issues ultimately delayed his return.

Now eight months removed from his last bout, Stamann hopes to get back into the win column against a tough grappler who knows a thing or two about wrestling. For Stamann, an all-out wrestling match is what he welcomes and if it comes to fruition, he vows to make his foe pay for it.

“I’m going to wrestle him, he’s Dagestani,” Stamann explained in an interview with BJPenn.com. “I’m going to wrestle him, there’s no question, I’ll shoot on him and if he makes a mistake and spins against me, I’m 100 percent taking his back and making it miserable for him down there.”

Nurmagomedov only has two losses on his record, both via decision so trying to finish him has proven a difficult task for his previous foes. Still, that is the main objective for Stamann who says beating him in the grappling exchanges while getting the finish will definitely get him back on track.

“Going out there and finishing a guy like Nurmagomedov. Going out there and dominating a Dagestani in grappling is equally as impressive. I can 100 percent take him down and finish him, for the last six months, it’s been about developing a good top game and getting a better ground and pound. When I get him down, it will be a different story.”

With a win, Stamann already knows he will be aiming for next, saying he plans to call for a fight against none other than Sean O’Malley.

“Maybe that’s the key to getting the O’Malley fight is being unranked. O’Malley will be a name in my mouth after the fight,” he said.

As he mentioned, Stamann is currently on the outside of the Top 15 looking in, so bagging a showdown against “Suga” — one of the most called out fighters at Bantamweight who is ranked No. 12 — will be a tough task, to say the least.

