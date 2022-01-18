Miguel Baeza vs Dhiego Lima booked for UFC Fight Night event on April 16

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has booked an intriguing Welterweight fight between two fighters in desperate need of a win. According to MMA Junkie, Dhiego Lima will battle Miguel Baeza at an upcoming Fight Night event on April 16, 2022.

After starting off his career at 10-0, including winning his first three fights inside the Octagon, Baeza has dropped two straight to Santiago Ponzinibbio and Khaos Williams, whom he lost to via knockout in Nov. 2021 (see it here). Prior to his skid, Baeza had picked up impressive wins over Matt Brown and Takashi Sato.

Lima, meanwhile, hasn’t had better success in his previous two outings, losing to Belal Muhammad at UFC 258 via unanimous decision before getting knocked out by the aforementioned Matt Brown in June 2021. Before then, Lima was on an impressive three-fight win streak.

A win for both men is of the utmost importance, but the loser will find himself in a deep hole having lost three straight, which could put him on the chopping block in what is already a bloated UFC roster.