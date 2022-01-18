UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Feliz cumpleaños!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back with another episode of UFC 270 “Embedded” ahead of this Sat. night’s (Jan. 22, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card, which features a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, as well as the bantamweight trilogy pitting Brandon Moreno against Deiveson Figueiredo, also scheduled for five championship rounds.

Since “The Assassin Baby” will be sequestered for fight week, his family held a special birthday party a few days early for his daughter Madison. Sadly, Moreno was unable to partake in the face-stuffing festivities because he’s trying to make the 135-pound limit — on the dot — for this weekend’s slobberknocker.

Figueiredo also got some airtime on Episode 2 of “Embedded.” After shooting some guns at a nearby range (welcome to Vegas), “Daico” paid a visit to fellow ex-champion Henry Cejudo. “Triple C” claims Figueiredo went from “killer” to “calculated killer” under his expert tutelage, though we won’t know for sure until fight night.

