WARNING: Colby Covington a ‘career-ending fight’ for Jorge Masvidal

Fans may be chanting BMF! when Jorge Masvidal exits UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas.

Bye Mother Fucker!

That’s because Masvidal is walking into a potential “career-ending fight” against former friend and teammate Colby Covington, a two-time Pac-10 Conference champion who is likely to spam takedowns for the majority of their five-round fight.

That’s according to ex-middleweight contender Chael Sonnen.

“If he goes out there and he gets taken down and he gets mauled for 25 minutes, it is going to take a lot of luster off of the shine that is the second biggest draw, the BMF, Jorge Masvidal,” Sonnen said (transcribed by Jeff Walter). “It’s a big deal and Jorge signed up anyway. God damn, I respect that! I really have got to show respect to Masvidal, because this is a career-ending fight. It is that big of a deal. There will be that much attention and that much focus and that much hatred going into this battle. Jorge, who is the second biggest draw in combat (sports) right now, he’s coming off two defeats.”

Masvidal was taken down five times in his first loss to Kamaru Usman.

His second defeat to the “Nigerian Nightmare” ended by way of knockout, leaving Masvidal (35-15) at 4-4 over the last five years. Covington (16-3), meanwhile, is 5-2 during that same span, with both losses coming in five-round title fights against the indomitable Usman.

It’s fair to say that Masvidal has more to lose at UFC 272, considering “Gambred” is four years older than Covington and seated five spots below “Chaos” in the official rankings. I don’t think it will end his career, per se, but Masvidal may be relegated to the “A side” against up-and-comers or down-and-goers on random “Fight Night” cards in defeat.